Susanna Anthony Starks, 56, left her pain and suffering behind on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. Celebration of life at 5:30 p.m. January 14 at the American Legion Family Post 408, 120 E. Washington, Derby.
A talented cook and event planner, Susanna had a successful career in the hospitality industry. She enjoyed sharing her culinary creations with friends and family. Known as “Aunt Zanna” to her nieces & nephews, she adored sharing her love for alternative rock music, science fiction/action adventure movies, model trains, and her unwavering passion for the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame.
Preceded in death by her parents, two siblings and her “Geek Boy,” Tom Starks (husband).
Survived by siblings Barbara (Mike) Bulger, Elizabeth (Kenneth) Williams, George (Rhonda) Anthony, Francie (Warren) Potter, Mark (Lynn) Anthony, Theresa (Steve) Hearn, and Margaret Butler, many nieces/nephews and great-nieces/nephews, and her “fur baby” Leo.
Memorial with Derby Community Foundation, PO Box 372, Derby, KS, www.derbycf.org/donate, to benefit the Patty Anthony Memorial Fund (Susanna’s sister).
