Susan Lynn Roberson, 63, of Derby passed away on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at Select Specialty Hospital in Wichita, while surrounded by her family. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 16, 2023 at Countryside Funeral Home in Chanute. Services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, April 17, 2023 at at Faith Bible Church in Chanute, with burial to immediately follow at Altoona Cemetery in Altoona, Kan.
Susan was born on October 20, 1959, in Chanute, the daughter of William and Ellen (Crowl) Myers. Susan grew up in Chanute and graduated from Chanute High School in 1977. After high school, Susan moved to California to attend a business school. In 1983, Susan moved to Wichita where she continued to work in finance until 2021. On September 13, 1991, Susan married the love of her life and best friend Donald Roberson, Jr. at the Sedgwick County Courthouse.
Susan loved to take trips with her family to Colorado, Destin, Fla., and Branson, Mo. Susan also loved to take sister trips with her younger sister, Christy (Myers) Reeves. Another passion of Susan’s was going to look at new cars and her pride and joy was a white Trans Am that she had when she was younger. Going shopping with her children or by herself was another thing that Susan liked to do, and she really enjoyed getting ideas from HGTV to update and decorate her home. Her granddaughter Neveah was the light of her life and she would always have a coloring contest with her, which Neveah would always win. Susan was a very strong-willed woman, that always wanted her children to be self-sufficient and to be proud of who they are. Susan was also a very kind-hearted woman that always put the needs of others before her own. Susan will be greatly missed and loved by all who knew her.
Susan was preceded in death by her sister Nancy Wilson and her parents.
Susan is survived by her husband, Donald Roberson, Jr. of Derby; her daughters, Laura Roberson (Jayci) of Lawrence, Brandie Dennison (Joey) of Eagan, Minn., Olivia Amidon of Derby; her son, Donald Roberson III of El Dorado; sister, Christy Reeves (Don) of Chanute; brothers, Rick Myers (Diane) of Humboldt, and Bobby Myers (Alice) Humboldt; and her granddaughter, Neveah.
Memorials have been suggested to Victory in the Valley and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com. Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, Kan. 66720.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.