Derby, KS (67037)

Today

Windy with thunderstorms, some locally heavy early...storms becoming more isolated after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Windy with thunderstorms, some locally heavy early...storms becoming more isolated after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%.