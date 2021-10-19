DERBY – Susan Lee, 65, went to meet her Lord Friday, Oct. 16, 2021. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, with services 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, all at Smith Mortuary in Derby. View tributes at smithfamilymortuaries.com.
Search Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- Derby hosting public STAR bond hearing Oct. 26
- Simply A-Maize-ing: Derby survives 42-41 shootout against Maize
- Bullseye Bins sets sights on bringing liquidation deals to Derby
- K-State marching band the right tune for many Derby grads
- Keeping fans fed a priority for Panthers' PAC-man
- Haysville Fall Festival back in full form
- Derby hosts Maize in battle of top AVCTL-I offenses
- Rock Regional Hospital introduces 'Surg-e-o' to Derby
- Letter to the Editor: A letter in support of Folkerts
- Three Derby golfers qualify for state
Images
Videos
Commented
-
Oct 19
-
Oct 23
-
Oct 28
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Your Current Zoom Magazine
A FREE Derby Informer publication. Pick up your copy at 219 E. Madison in Derby.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.