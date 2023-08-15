Hedy Sue Holsapple, 79, retired journalism and English teacher, died Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023.
Sue was born March 24, 1944, on her parents’ farm north of Putnam, Okla., to Clell and Elizabeth Holsapple. She graduated from Putnam High School and was valedictorian of her senior class. Sue attended Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford, Okla., for one year. She graduated from the University of Oklahoma, in Norman, Okla., in 1966 with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and again in 1969 with a Bachelor of Education in English. She later attended Wichita State University and Kansas Newman University, both in Wichita.
While at SWOSU, she joined Delta Zeta Sorority. While at OU, she became a member of Theta Sigma Phi, a national organization of women in journalism. Sue worked for the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Washington, D.C., in 1969–1970, as a Position Classification Specialist. She was a journalism and English teacher at Derby Senior High School from 1970 to 1999. She belonged to Woodlawn United Methodist Church in Derby.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Clell and Elizabeth Holsapple, and a sister, Annette Holsapple.
Survivors are sister, Linda Olson and husband, Jack of Weatherford, Okla.; nephews: Jason Sullivan of Stillwater, Okla., Kelly Sullivan and wife, Shannon, of Butler, Okla.; great-nephew, Jay Wyatt Sullivan and great-niece, Beth Anne Sullivan; and daughter of her heart, Tina Manahan.
Memorial has been established with Woodlawn United Methodist Church, 413 S. Woodlawn Blvd., Derby, KS 67037.
A funeral service was held at Woodlawn United Methodist Church. Burial will be at the Fairview Cemetery, Putnam, Okla., at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19. www.smithfamilymortuaries.com
