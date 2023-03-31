Derby, KS - Stewart Krinick, 81, died Monday, March 27, 2023.
The Funeral Service will be at 10:30 a.m., Monday, April 10th, 2023 at Smith Mortuary, Derby. Interment to follow at 1:00 p.m. at Kansas Veterans Cemetery, Winfield.
Stu never met a stranger. Every person in the world was to him, just a friend he hadn’t met yet. This is why most called him Papa Stu or Santa Stu.
Born and raised in New York City, he enlisted in the Air Force in 1961. Stu married the love of his life, Cookie, in 1964. A year later, they moved to Connecticut to start their family. In 1989 they relocated to Henderson, NV, followed by Arizona in 2007. After losing his beloved wife of 47 years in 2011, Stu moved to Derby.
He retired from Sears in 1993, after receiving many awards and accolades. He then worked for the Las Vegas Stars and Las Vegas Thunder where he loved being a part of both teams. He retired for good from the Bellagio casino in 2007. Stu was a dedicated volunteer and held office in many charitable organizations. Some of his favorites were United Way, where he was honored as The Man of the Year in 1989, Republican Committees, Little League, PTA and many more. He was a hard worker and excelled at any position he held.
The last years of his life were spent living and traveling with Amy and Terry, but he loved nothing more than spending time with his grandchildren and great grandson. Above all else, he was a proud family man, patriot and Santa Claus. His unselfish work as Santa for over 55 years will never be forgotten.
The love that he had for his family and friends was undeniable just like his love for the U.S.A. and his NY teams. To honor that love, we ask that those attending the service wear the colors of the following New York teams: Mets, Giants, Bills or Knicks.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Cookie Krinick.
Stewart is survived by his children, Amy (Terrance) Tucker, Dawn (Scott) Walsh, Patti (Melvin) Grayson; two grandchildren, Anthony Tucker and Amber Krinick; great grandchild, Teal; sister, Rochelle (Jack) Surgeon; lifelong friends, John (Sharon) Spagnoli, Anita Carreiro, and Michael Giovanetti.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Foote School, 50 Loomis Pl, New Haven, CT 06511 or the D.A.V., 5500 E Kellogg, Wichita, KS 67218.
