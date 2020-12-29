Dr. Steven W. Allen, 60, beloved husband, father, papa, son, brother and friend, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Dec. 23, 2020.
A celebration of his life will be live streamed at 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 2, at Hope Community Church, 1831 E. 21st St., Andover, Kan. Due to COVID, seating will be very limited.
Steve was preceded in death by his father, Jack C. Allen.
He is survived by his wife, Anne Allen; son, Michael Allen; daughter, Kelsey (Brian) Kempin; 2 granddaughters; mother, Bessie Evelyn Allen; brother, Curtis Allen; and sister, Diane (Doug) Johnson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established with Hope Community Church, Ligonier Ministries, and HopeNet. View expanded obituary and share condolences at www.cozine.com. Services by Cozine Memorial Group – Broadway Mortuary.
