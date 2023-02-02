Wichita, Kans. – Steven Ross Rusco died Jan. 30, 2023. He was born to Clarence and Esther Jaeger in Great Bend, Kan. on Dec. 7, 1948.
Steve graduated from Fort Hays University in 1971. He taught physical education, driver education and coached multiple sports for over 33 years at Derby Middle School. Steve is remembered for his competitive spirit on the field and court and a willingness to teach all those who he encountered. He loved being in the great outdoors and was happiest with a fishing pole in his hand and a lunker bass on the end of his line.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents Clarence C. Rusco and Esther Rusco (Jaeger). He is survived by his beloved wife, Mary Lou Rusco and sons, Doug Rusco (Sheila), Michael Rusco and daughter, Vanessa Rusco (Kimberly); grandchildren, Jacob Rusco, Kylie Rusco, Clara Rusco and Sasha Rusco.
Memorial Service will be held at 11 am, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 at Risen Savior Lutheran Church, 6770 E 34th St N, Wichita, KS 67226. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice and Risen Savior Lutheran Church.
