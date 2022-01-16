Steven Keith Keeler passed away on Jan. 12, 2022 at the age of 57.
Visitation with family present will be Monday, Jan. 17 from 5-7 p.m. at Smith Family Mortuary in Derby. Rosary and Mass of Christian Burial starting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Derby.
Steve was born in Derby in 1964 and graduated from Derby High School. His battle with serious medical issues in recent years showed his courage in facing life challenges with a smile. Despite his own struggles, Steven was a very generous and loving soul who cared deeply for his family and friends.
Steven met his partner for life, Michael Struble, in 1988, and together they supported each other through life's ups and downs. Steven had a passion for watching the Dallas Cowboys and attending games at AT&T Stadium. He also loved rock concerts and would always make sure to buy a t-shirt to remember the experience.
In addition to Michael, Steven is survived by his parents, Donald and Adeleen Keeler; sister, Donna Blankenship; nephews, Grant and Keith Lunkenheimer; and niece, Lisa Smiley.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.