DERBY – Steven K. Hundley, 72, Oct. 29, 1948 – Oct. 4 2021, proudly served his country in the Army Reserve and was a Vietnam era veteran. He was an active member in his local American Legion for the last 18 years, most recently serving as ALR Co-Director and Sergeant at Arms. He also was a member of the Kansas Patriot Guard for the past 16 years since its inception. His God, his country, and his family were the light of his life.
Visitation: Friday, Oct. 8, 1-8 p.m., family present 5-7 p.m. at Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby.
Service: Saturday, Oct. 9, 2 p.m. at Pleasantview Baptist Church, 1335 N. Buckner, Derby.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lynn and Lola Mae Hundley.
Survived by wife of 50 years, Rhonda (Fink) Hundley; son Jon Hundley, daughter-in-law Samantha; granddaughters Elliott and Ryan; sister Trudy Moore, brother-in-law Doyl Moore; nieces Kristen Price and Ralynn Teare.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to American Legion 408, 120 E. Washington, Derby, KS 67037.
