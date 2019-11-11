Steven “Bud” Lewis Sanders, age 73, passed away on November 10, 2019. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, November 14 at Pleasantview Baptist Church in Derby, with burial to follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory.
He was born October 31, 1946, to Lewis and Silva Sanders. He retired from Boeing/Spirit as a power distribution specialist and residential electrician.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Bud is survived by wife of 52 and a half years, Gloria Sanders; sons, Steven (Debra) Sanders and Preston (April) Sanders; sister, Cathy (Delbert) Resser; grandchildren, Devin, Marissa, Madison, and Jared.
Commented