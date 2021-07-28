WICHITA – Steven Aaron Reed, 60, died on July 20, 2021. Graveside services will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery in Derby Kan., on August 27.
Steven was born Feb. 9, 1961, and spent most of his adult career working in aircraft and related industry. His hobbies included bowling, camping and fishing.
He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Reed.
He is survived by his wife, Victoria Reed; his daughter and her husband Tiffany and Trevor Jaques; his mother Deanna Sharon; three siblings: Bryon Reed, Randall Reed and Shelly Cunningham; eight nieces and nephews. www.corecremation.com
