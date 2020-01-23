ROSE HILL – Steve T. Wheeler, 75, passed away on Monday evening, January 20, 2020, at Reeds Cove Health and Rehab of Wichita, Kan.
A visitation at Shelley Family Funeral Home of Winfield will be on Monday, January 27 from 12:00 noon to 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 28 at the First Church of the Nazarene in Winfield. Military Committal Honors will follow at the Kansas Veteran’s Cemetery in Winfield. Online condolences may be left at www.shelleyfamilyfh.com
Steve was born on September 30, 1944, in Wichita, Kan., son of Irma Samual and Isabel (Barrett) Wheeler. Steve was always a hard worker. As a young boy, he enjoyed his paper route, selling greeting cards door to door and working at Safeway grocery store in Derby. He graduated from Derby High School in 1962. He went on to finish his Bachelors, Masters and Doctorate of Engineering. He married Mary E. Helten and spent 55 years with her making memories that will forever be in our hearts. He was a veteran of the Pueblo crisis in North Korea. He spent 35 years of his career at Boeing. After that, he worked for Caterpillar until he retired in 2009. Most of all, he loved his grandchildren, gardening, golf, family reunions, traveling and being outside on his 40 acres.
His beautiful and loving family includes his wife, Mary of Rose Hill; his children; Kimberly McDowell and husband (Clay) of Derby, Kan., and Byron Wheeler of Rose Hill, Kan.; his brothers, Jack Wheeler of Branson, Mo., Fred Wheeler of Pennsylvania, Jerry Wheeler of Colorado; his sister, Lynn Newill of Kansas City, Mo.; his brothers and sisters-in-law; Kathy and Phil Smith, Jerry and Sue Helten, Peter and Michelle Helten, Jeff and Susie Richwine, Annie and Jerod Sorensen; his 5 grandchildren, Missy White, Orion Wheeler, Israel Wheeler, Lila Wheeler and Faith Donham; and his 3 great-grandchildren, Jaden Allen, Grayson White and Gemma White.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Bob and Ronnie.
