DERBY – Stephen (Steve) Dale Griffiths was born on November 11, 1940, in Coffeyville, Kan. He grew up in Chanute, Kan. Steve was an Air Force veteran. He retired from the Robert J Dole VA Medical Center and Steve Griffiths Photography, Derby, Kan.
Steve passed away on April 26, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 1 at Woodlawn United Methodist Church in Derby.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Nadine Griffiths, and his sister, Susan Griffiths.
Steve is survived by wife of 55 years, Ruby; daughter Jana (Jerome) Kostantewicz; son Jeffrey (Janelle) Griffiths; grandchildren, Courtney (Matthew) Carlin, Ryan Burchfield, Braden and Landon Griffiths; stepgrandsons Chris and Zack Kostantewicz.
In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established with Woodlawn United Methodist Church, 431 S. Woodlawn, Derby, KS 67037 and The American Heart Association, 1861 N. Rock Rd., #380, Wichita, KS 67206.
