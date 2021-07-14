Stephen Michael Blanchard, Jr AIA, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at his home. He was born July 26, 1966, in Greenville, N.C., the son of Lt. Col. Stephen M. Blanchard Sr. and Nancy Calloway Blanchard Sipe.
A private memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, July 16 at Warren McElwain Mortuary in Lawrence, Kan., for family. A Celebration of Life will be held at The Jayhawk Club, Lawrence from 6-9 p.m. Friday, July 16 for friends and family.
Stephen graduated from Derby High School in Kansas after a successful high school quarterback career and went on to play quarterback at Pratt Community College. After a year he transferred to the University of Kansas to study architecture and was a member of the university’s track team. In 1990 he graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Architecture from the University of Kansas and went on to practice architecture in North Carolina and Kansas.
Following graduation, Stephen married Angela Shivel (Gfeller) in North Carolina. After moving back to Kansas, they had sons Gunner and Garrison Blanchard.
In 1999, Stephen met Laura House while working at Treanor Architects in Lawrence, Kan. On October 6, 2003, Stephen and Laura were married on the beach in Nassau, Bahamas. Together they had sons Gavin and Braiden Blanchard, both of Lawrence.
Survivors include wife Laura; sons, Gavin and Braiden of the home; mother, Nancy Sipe (Rick) of North Carolina; son, Gunner Blanchard (Rose Zhou) of Kansas City; and sister, Shannon Kleweno (Mark Farmer) of Olathe, Kan.
He was preceded in death by his father, Lt. Col. Stephen M. Blanchard, Sr.; and infant son, Garrison Blanchard.
Stephen truly enjoyed his time on the golf course with friends and all the shenanigans along with it. He also enjoyed watching and coaching his boys in sports.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a memorial fund for the children’s education: Gavin and Braiden Blanchard Education Fund, sent in care of Warren McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th St., Lawrence, KS 66044, or a donation to a charity of your choice in Stephen’s name.
For more information or to post a condolence go to warrenmcelwain.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.