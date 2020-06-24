WICHITA – Stephanie "Stevie" Nicole Irvin, 36, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020.
Memorial Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Smith Family Mortuary Chapel, 1415 N. Rock Rd. Derby, KS 67037.
She was born November 18, 1983, in Latrobe, Pa. Stevie's work life began as a Dental Assistant after completing the program at Wichita Area Technical College and a few short years later she transitioned to an administrative position at Spirit Aerosystems. Stevie was highly creative with a knack for starting new projects, was wildly spontaneous and had a great passion for music. She was a loving mother, daughter, sister and friend.
She was preceded in death by her biological father, Ron Skelley; grandparents, Crannell and Dorothy Murphy, Bill Doughty, and Dr. Allen Beach; uncles, Roy, Allen, and Andrew Beach.
Stevie is survived by her parents, Bob and Stephanie Murphy; daughter, Finnley Rae Irvin; son, Ryker Cole Irvin; sisters, Kelsey and Madi, and brothers, Nathan (Robin) Skelley, and Reighley (Emily) Murphy; grandmother, Jacquelyn Beach; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mental Health Association Of South Central Kansas, 555 N Woodlawn, Suite 3105, Wichita, KS 67208. www.smithfamilymortuaries.com
