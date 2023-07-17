Derby – Stan Locke, age 78, passed away on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Born September 18, 1944 to Lester and Juanita Locked in Pasadena, Calif., moving to Newkirk, Okla. a few years later. Stan worked over 40 years for Coleman Heating & Air, which became Evcon and is now Johnson Controls.
Stan never met a stranger and pursued many hobbies: fishing, monthly breakfast with his retired buddies, member of Chisholm Trail Antique Gun Association, Derby Golf & Country Club, and Woodlawn United Methodist Church.
He is survived by wife of almost 59 years, Sherry; sons, Rick of Derby and Jeff (Shelli) of Wichita; daughter, Lori of Wichita; five grandchildren: Tera (Shaane), Chase, Bradie, Browning, and Camille; two great-grandchildren, Aria and Rylee; brothers, Donnie (Earlene) of Newkirk and Cliff (Taffy) of Blackwell; sister, Linda (Lenny) Coffey of Arkansas City; numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins.
A special thanks to all the team from Phoenix Hospice for the great care given to Stan and his family. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Derby Golf & Country Club on Sunday, July 23 from 1-4 p.m.
