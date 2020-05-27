DERBY – Sondra Lee Gordon, 79, peacefully passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Rose Hill, Kan., surrounded by her family after her year-long battle with pancreatic cancer.
Graveside services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, May 29 at the Yates Center Cemetery.
Mrs. Gordon will lie in state from 10:00 a.m. until noon on Friday at Campbell Funeral Home in Yates Center. Family and friends are invited and will be allowed into the funeral home in controlled numbers.
Sondra was born April 12, 1941, in Yates Center, Kan., the daughter of William Robert and Eileen Gladys (Jones) Scott. She was raised on a farm north of Yates Center and graduated from Yates Center High School in 1959. On August 14, 1960, she and Russell Lynn Gordon were married at Iola, Kan. They lived in Yates Center for several years before moving to Derby. They then moved to Neosho Falls before returning to Derby in 2011.
Besides being a homemaker, caring for her family and home, she was a foster mother to 22 children. She later was a customer service representative for KP&L and Westar until her retirement.
She and Russell suffered the loss of their 1-year-old daughter, Marcia Kaann Gordon, in 1968.
She leaves Russell, her husband of nearly 60 years; her children, Lorri Hill and husband Matt of Appleton, Wis., Mitchel Gordon and wife Sonya of Derby, and Michael Gordon and wife Amy of Rose Hill; 5 grandsons: David Hill (Ashley), Jake Hill (Brittaney), and Tyler Hill, all of Appleton, Wis.; Clay Gordon of Topeka and Clint Gordon of Derby; two great-grandchildren: Harper Marie and Lincoln Jacob Hill; two sisters, Kay Bishop of Buffalo, Kan., and Phyllis Parker of Hutchinson, Kan.; many other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Victory in the Valley, 3755 E. Douglas Ave., Wichita, KS 67218, or sent in care of Campbell Funeral Home, PO Box 288, Yates Center, KS 66783.
