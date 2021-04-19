Shirley Jo (Holt) Montague, 85, passed away on April 1, 2021.
A memorial service will be held on April 30 at 10 a.m. at Smith Family Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Road, Derby, Kan.
She was born in Wichita and resided in Freeport, Kan., through her formative years. Shirley graduated from Anthony High School, where she met her husband, Paul. They were married on Dec. 25, 1955. Paul preceded her in death in 2019.
Shirley was a devoted military wife and mother. A fiercely loyal friend to many around her, she raised her three children while working full-time and attending night school to earn her bachelor's degree while her husband was a POW for five years. She was loved dearly by her family and friends.
Shirley is survived by her 3 children: Steve, Linda and Pam; 2 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren; as well as her sister Wanda and her family.
Steve would like to extend a special thank you to his sisters Linda and Pam, as well as his brother-in-law Ron for their care of Shirley in the last few years.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude’s Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905.
