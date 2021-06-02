DERBY – Shirley Jean (Sanders) Haldeman, 86, formerly of Abilene, passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021.
Visitation 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 2 with family receiving friends 5-7 p.m. at Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby. Funeral services are 11 a.m. Thursday, June 3 at First Christian Church, 612 N. Buckeye Ave., Abilene, Kan.
She was born on a farm near Abilene, Kan. to George and Laura (Garten) Sanders. Shirley was married to Ronald Houtz and with that union, she had a son, Phillip Houtz. She later divorced. She then married Maynard Haldeman, the love of her life, who she was married to for 51 years. They had one daughter, Teena Haldeman Eberle.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Maynard Haldeman; her parents, George and Laura Sanders; her brothers, Johnny, Bobby, Marvin, George and sisters, Martha and Josie; and daughter-in-law, Nancy Haldeman.
Survivors include her son, Phillip Houtz of Albuquerque, N.M.; daughter, Teena Eberle (Russ) of Derby; stepson, Craig Haldeman of Manhattan, Kan.; 3 granddaughters, Danelle Woodard (Jesse), Kristen Davila (Victor), and Brook Reynolds (Skyeler); 8 great-grandkids, Jace, Brendon, Kadrick, Mason, Cole, Carson, Cooper, and Kinley; her sisters, Catherine Houlton of Abilene Kan., and Betty Benson of College Place, Wash.; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorials have been established with the Abilene First Christian Church and with St. Jude Children’s Research.
