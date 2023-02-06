Shirley Grace Crawford, much loved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, age 85, passed away peacefully at home in Derby, Kansas on February 3rd , 2023. She was born on April 18, 1937 in Doting Cove, Newfoundland.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Ida Mae Hicks and Clayton Hicks.
Shirley is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, John Ansley Crawford; her daughters, Diann Yvonne Carithers (Gregory), Lynnda Lee Rooney (James), Karen Ruth Smith (Bryan); grandchildren, Jennifer, Stephen, Clayton, Meghan, Keely and Brandi; great-grandchildren, Branch, Shepherd, and Lowen. Shirley is also survived by her sister Yvonne Chaulk and brothers Cecil Hicks and Bernard Hicks.
Shirley truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures such as sewing, quilting, gardening, and cooking but above all she cherished her faith and her family. For those who knew her, Shirley was noted for her kindness, selflessness, gentleness, and gracious spirit. She leaves an indelible mark on those who knew her best. She will be greatly and deeply missed.
A celebration of Shirley’s life will be held on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 2:30pm from the Chapel at the Smith Family Mortuary in Derby, Kansas. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service (1:30-2:30pm). Private interment will follow the service at the Kansas Veterans Cemetery in Winfield, Kansas.
Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made in Shirley’s memory to Woodlawn United Methodist Church at 431 S. Woodlawn Blvd, Derby, KS 67037.
