DERBY – Sheryl Ann Chapman passed from this life to the next on Aug. 21, 2022. Visitation will be held at 6 p.m. with the rosary held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, at St. Mary Catholic Church. Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at St. Mary Catholic Church. Burial will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery.
Memorial contribution may be sent to Wichita State University School of Social Work.
