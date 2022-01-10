MULVANE – Sherri Pierson, 71, died Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. Visitation: Thursday, Jan. 13 from 3-8 p.m. with the family present from 5-7 p.m.; funeral service: 10 a.m., Friday, Jan. 14, both at Smith Mortuary, Mulvane. Interment to follow at Mulvane Cemetery, Mulvane.
She was preceded in death by her son, Shane Martin; mother Donna Hilyard; father Paul Olmsted; sister and brother-in-law, Starr and Bill Northern; and great nephew, Blake Northern.
Sherri is survived by her husband, Ronnie Pierson; daughter, Sarah Rogers (Corie); four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother, Lenny Hilyard; nephews, Billy Northern (Tonia) and Josh Northern; great-nieces, Mackenzie Northern and Kaylee Harvey; cousin, Pam Mitchell (Steve); stepmother, Marge Olmsted; and stepfather, Leonard Hilyard.
Memorials have been established with Victory in the Valley, 3755 E. Douglas Ave., Wichita, KS 67218.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.