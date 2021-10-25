ROSE HILL – Sheridan E. Warren, 72, died Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Visitation: Saturday, October 30 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. with the funeral service at 10:30 a.m. at South Rock Christian Church, 900 S. Rock Rd., Derby, Kan. Private graveside will be at Rose Hill Cemetery, Rose Hill.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Emmitt and Carlene Warren.
Sheridan is survived by his wife, Beverly; children, Sheridan Warren II (Kelly) and Lora Mark (Steve); six grandchildren: Adam (Taylor), Josh (Paige), and Jesse Mark, Macie, Cooper, and Cash Warren; three great-grandchildren: Grace, Rylee, and one on the way; and five siblings.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Rose Hill Chamber of Commerce for the annual car show, with his name in the memo, PO Box 375, Rose Hill, KS 67133. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
