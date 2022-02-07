WINFIELD – Sheila Wiens, 75, of Winfield, Kan., passed away Friday morning, Feb. 5, 2022, at her home. Private family burial will take place at Resthaven Cemetery in Wichita under the direction of Miles Funeral Service. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for 1 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 9 at Faith Ignited Church in Winfield.
Born Jan. 16, 1947, in Wichita, Kan., she was the daughter of Frank and Betty (McKinnon) Wawak. She was raised and received her education in Wichita, graduating from Wichita South High School in 1965. After high school, she worked as a secretary at Earl Houston Lumber Yard and W.R. Grace Zonolite.
Sheila was united in marriage to Dannie Wiens on Aug. 24, 1968, in Wichita. The couple made their home in Wichita where Sheila was a dedicated wife, mother, and homemaker. In the early 1990s, the couple started Cameo Guest Cottages in Eureka Springs, Ark., a business they ran remotely from Wichita until 2001. In 2008, Dannie and Sheila purchased land in Winfield, where they built their dream home.
Sheila was a member of Faith Ignited Church in Winfield. She enjoyed collecting antiques, cross-stitching, sewing, and flower gardening. She had a passion working with outreach programs for the homeless. Sheila loved cooking meals for her family, especially during the holiday seasons.
Her family includes her husband Dannie Wiens of Winfield; her children, Kimberly Hawkins and husband, Joe of Wichita; Matt Wiens and wife, Stephanie of Wichita; Tyler Wiens and wife, Tammy of Derby; her sister Trudy Wawak-Umscheid of Wichita; and her 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Sheila was preceded in death by a son Nathan Wiens; and a son-in-law Brian Rasmussen.
A memorial has been established at Faith Ignited Church for Sheila’s Giving Closet. Contributions may be made through the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.milesfuneralservice.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.