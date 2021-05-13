DERBY – Sheila Marie Young, 71, died Sunday, May 9, 2021. She was a secretary in the Derby school system then a Training Coordinator at Boeing. Visitation: Wednesday, May 12 from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with family greeting from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at Smith Family Mortuary, Derby. Funeral service: 10:00 a.m., Thursday, May 13 at First Presbyterian Church, Derby.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Mayola Wooten.
Sheila is survived by her husband, Tom Young; children, Scott Kitterman (Katy), and Shane Kitterman (Keesha); stepchildren, John Young (Misti), Carol Young, and Jason Young (Catherine); 11 grandchildren; father, Charles Wooten; brother, Kendall Wooten (Mindy); and beloved dog, Dexter.
In lieu of flowers memorials have been established with American Stroke Association, 300 S. Riverside Plaza, Ste 1200, Chicago, IL 60606-6637 or Derby Community Foundation, 946 N. Buckner St., Derby, KS 67037.
