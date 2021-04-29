DERBY – Shaun Ugene Lehning, 63, passed away April 24, 2021.
A funeral service was held Thursday, April 29 at Ascension Lutheran Church in Wichita. Burial will be at the Hoisington Cemetery in Hoisington, Kan., on Friday, April 30 at 11:00 a.m. The funeral service for Shaun will also be available via livestream at Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita KS YouTube Channel.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you direct donations to Ascension Lutheran Church, 842 N. Tyler, Wichita, KS 67212.
