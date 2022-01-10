WICHITA – Sharon M. Baker, age 73, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. She graduated from Derby Senior High School in 1967.
Rosary will be held at 10 a.m. and Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Derby.
In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to St. Mary's Catholic Church Building Fund, 2300 E. Meadowlark Rd., Derby, KS 67037 or Phoenix Home Care and Hospice, 3450 N. Rock Rd., Bldg 200, Ste. 213, Wichita, KS 67226.
