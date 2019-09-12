Derby - Sharon Lynn Mann, 72, passed away peacefully Friday, September 6th, 2019 with her family by her side.
There will be a memorial service held in her honor at Woodlawn United Methodist Church, located at 431 S. Woodlawn Blvd. Derby, KS 67037, on Monday, September 16, 2019, at 2:00 pm.
She was born in Bellevue, Wash. on June 18, 1947 to Virgil and Joan Kelley.
Sharon is survived by her children, Kelley Cain (Jason) and Daron Mann; three grandchildren, Gage Cain, Mahlia and Delainey Mann.
Memorial contributions may be made to Kansas Humane Society 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita KS 67219.
Commented