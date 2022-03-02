OXFORD – Shari (Thomas) Lerback, 55, left this life on Feb. 25, 2022, after a battle with illness. Shari’s Celebration of Life will be at 10 a.m., Friday, March 11 at Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd. in Derby. Services will be casual. Shari would want you to be comfortable, and to represent how she lived her life. If she had to dress up, she didn’t want to go.
Shari (Thomas) Lerback was born the daughter of W. Michael (Mike) and Carolyn (Adams) Thomas on Feb. 11, 1967, in Arkansas City, Kan. She attended schools there until the family moved to Derby. She finished her education at Derby and was a graduate of the Derby High School Class of 1985. While in school she met and was good friends with her husband, Bret Lerback.
On Dec. 5, 1992, Bret and Shari were united in marriage at the chapel in the Kansas Masonic Home in Wichita. Together they celebrated 29 years of marriage which included traveling for bowling tournaments, dirt track racing with her brother, trips to Table Rock Lake, the birth of their three children, sporting events for the kids, and so much more.
Shari was preceded in death by her parents W. Michael (Mike) and Carolyn Thomas; and her brother Ted Thomas.
Survivors include husband Bret Lerback of the home; son Michael Lerback of the home; daughter Piper (Levi S.) Johannsen of Belle Plaine, Kan., daughter Autumn Lerback of Wichita; grandchildren Eva and Levi G. Johannsen; father-in-law and mother-in-law Bruce and Marilyn Lerback of Derby; brother-in-law Tim (Chris) Lerback of Bandera, Texas; aunt Delores (Les) Coggins of Kiowa, Kan.; uncle Steve (Velera) Adams of Hutchinson, Kan.; along with numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Kansas Humane Society.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.