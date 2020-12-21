WICHITA – Shannon L. Leach, 48, passed away on Dec. 10, 2020. She graduated from Derby High School and went on to receive her bachelor's in nursing from Newman University. No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Most Popular
Articles
- Derby man dead following Wichita shooting
- New Derby gating criteria chart drops remote-only learning for elementary schools
- Local firefighter earns national award
- ‘The extra mile:’ DNMS teacher tailors online lessons for a better fit
- Christmas display a family affair for Mayes
- Esports coming to Derby High School in 2021
- DPL staffer continues turning pages on library career
- Pandemic resource distribution ramping up
- Changes to county emergency public health orders
- Jean Garinger named 2020 Generosity Award recipient
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.