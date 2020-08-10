Scott David Sinclair: January 20, 1972 – August 4, 2020.
Scott was born in Wichita, Kan., to David and Nadine Sinclair. He was raised in Derby, Kan., where he attended school. He was an avid animal lover, fisher and camper. He graduated from Butler College with a degree in Computer Forensics. He passed away in Stockton, Mo., at the age of 48.
Graveside services will be at Littleton Cemetery rural Mulvane, Kan., on August 22 at 1 p.m.
Please observe social distancing or CDC guidelines.
Proceeded in death by grandparents Ted and Juanita Sinclair, Donald Wood, Pauline Minson and Uncle Lendell Sinclair. Also his faithful dog Debo.
He married the love of his life, Lori, who survives him, along with his parents; daughter Alyssa Grace; stepchildren Hadleigh and Camden Buck; sister and brother in-law Angie and Mickey Jones; in-laws Helen and John Huston; brother-in-law Brian Main and children Jamisen, Jorden, Jayden and Jersi Main.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.