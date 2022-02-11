DERBY – Scott Coller, 60, passed away Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Visitation: 2-6 p.m. Feb. 13; funeral service 11 a.m. Feb. 14, both at Smith Family Mortuaries and Crematory in Derby. Burial will follow the funeral at 2 p.m. at Winfield Veterans' Cemetery. A memorial is established with the Wounded Warriors Project.
