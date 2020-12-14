DERBY – Scott Charles Arnett, 57, Cellular Engineer for Verizon Wireless, passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020. No visitation. Funeral service 2 p.m. Monday, December 14 at Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby. A memorial has been established with the Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219. View tributes at smithfamilymortuaries.com.
