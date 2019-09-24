Scott Byron McLeland passed away September 28, 2019. No services. Interment in Peaceful Valley Cemetery, Odin, Ill.
Scott was born in Great Bend, Kan., on September 22, 1958, to John and Mary Sue (Rippy) McLeland.
The family moved to Derby in 1971. Scott was a member of ROTC and the Derby High School wrestling team, graduating in 1976.
He became an employee of Pirate’s Cove Pet Shop in Derby at age 14 and opened The Fish Pond in 1977.
He married Charlotte Mast on August 31, 1996. The same year he lost his eyesight. Blindness did not diminish his love of God, his church, life, people, antiques, estate sales, furniture refinishing, and carpentry.
He was preceded in death by his father and is survived by his wife Charlotte of Kingsport, Tenn.; daughter Emily of Clearwater, Kan.; mother, Sue; brother, Steve, both of Derby, Kan.; Charlotte’s children: Phillip (Courtney) Mast, Wichita, Kan.; Amanda Petersheim, Hutchinson, Kan.; Tiffany (Corey) Johnson, Fort Smith, Ark.; and a loving extended family.
Commented