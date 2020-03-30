DERBY – Scott Allen Bennett, 31, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
A celebration of his life will be held at a date to be determined later.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Albert Larson, William and Jorene Bennett, and Leon Miller.
Scott is survived by his parents, Dana and James Bennett; brother, Phillip Bennett; grandmothers, Barbara Miller and Johnnie Larson; niece and nephew, Jordyn and Ian Bennett; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Scott's family suggests memorials be made to the organization of your choice.
