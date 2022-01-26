BELLE PLAINE – Sarah Lou (VanNoy) Long, 92, piano teacher, entered eternal life on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, with family present at a daughter’s home in Frisco, Texas. Visitation will be held Thursday, Jan. 27 from 1-8 p.m. with the family present from 4-6 p.m. Memorial service will be 2 p.m., Friday, Jan. 28, both at Smith Mortuary in Derby. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery, Derby.
Sarah was born Nov. 2, 1929, in Springfield, Mo., the daughter of Fay and Osa (Fuson) VanNoy. On Dec. 23, 1950, she married Floyd C. Long, Jr.
Sarah was preceded in death by her parents, Fay and Osa VanNoy; and husband Floyd C. Long, Jr.
Survivors include four children: Luann Delgado, Terry (Sharon) Long, Karen (Manuel) Ramos and Linda (Scott) Livermore; six grandchildren: Cameron (Makaylah) Delgado, Dana (Andrew) Affrunti, Brian (Chengyi) Long, Kate (Mike) Lijoli, Taylor Livermore and Melissa Livermore; five great-grandchildren: William, Charlotte and Nathan Affrunti, Mackenzie and Riley Long; sisters Joanne Owens and Lois Walker; sister-in-law Ann Staiger; and many loved cousins, nieces and nephews.
Memorials have been established with the Kansas 4-H Foundation (Sarah Long Memorial), 1680 Charles Place, Suite 100, Manhattan, KS 66502, and Belle Plaine United Methodist Church (Sarah Long Memorial), 124 E, 10th Ave,, Belle Plaine, KS 67013. View tributes at smithfamilymortuaries.com.
