Sandra "Punky" Livengood, 84, former educator with the Derby School District, passed away Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.
Open viewing hours will be from 4-8 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 7 at Broadway Mortuary, 1147 S. Broadway, Wichita. Celebration of Life Service details pending.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Donna Livengood; parents, Eldon Long, Lucille Long; and stepfather, Lionel Long.
Survivors include her husband, Donald Livengood; children, Deborah Livengood, DeWayne Livengood (Barbara), and David Livengood; siblings, Kay Newton (Darwin), Sherry Coyle (Pete), John Long (Jan), and Jack Nash; grandchildren, Christopher and Charity Livengood, and one great-grandchild.
Share condolences at www.cozine.com.
Don and family. We are so saddened to hear of Sandra’s death. We are in hopes we can arrange to be with you at her service. Sandra was a very gifted person and I know her life touched many. She will be missed. Prayers for peace and sweet memories as the days go by
