WELLINGTON – Sally J. Adams, age 82, retired planner for Boeing, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019.
Visitation: Thursday, September 19 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. with family present 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Shinkle Mortuary, Haysville. Services: Friday, September 20 at 11 a.m., Calvary Baptist Church, Derby.
Preceded in death by parents, C. Lowell and Helen (Richey) Abbott; brothers, Jimmy and Michael Abbott. Survived by husband, Robert; children: Shawn Howell of Wellington, Katie (Phil) Hudlin of Maize, Jim (Leah) Howell of Derby; sister, Linda (Bill) Cheedle of Ft. Collins, Colo.; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren.
Memorial: Gospel for Asia, 1116 St. Thomas Way, Wills Point, TX 75169. www.shinklemortuary.com
