DERBY – Sally Ann Elizabeth Thorne, 75, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021.
Per Sally's request, a celebration will be held at a later date.
She was born May 2, 1945, to Peter and Lucille Wenskus in New Haven, Conn. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, Nana, Nannie, and Big Nana. Sally loved spending time with her family, friends, and UG. She took great pride in knitting and crocheting blankets and scarves as gifts. Every holiday season she would make her family famous biscotti and fudge.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur James Thorne; parents, Peter and Lucille Wenskus.
Sally is survived by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside St., Wichita, KS 67219. www.smithfamilymortuaries.com
