DERBY – Ruth Lavern Brown, born April 22, 1924, in Paris, Ark., died November 30, 2019, at age 95. Ruth went to dwell with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, whom she longed to see.
Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4 with family present at 6 p.m. Funeral 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, both at Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby. A graveside service will follow at El Paso Cemetery in Derby.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Archie L. Brown; daughter, Barbara Kress; son, James Brown; sisters, Mary Alma Riley and Bertha Mae Nesbitt; brothers, James and Earl Gaston.
She is survived by her daughter, Sylvia (Paul) Ramseyer; son, Larry (Lauri) Brown; brother, Leon (Ruby) Gaston; numerous grandchildren, and a loving extended family.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial is with the Good Shepherd Hospice, 7829 E. Rockhill St. #403, Wichita, KS 67206.
