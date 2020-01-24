DERBY – Ruth Jean Pappan, 93, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020.
Visitation: Wednesday, January 29 from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Smith Mortuary, 1415 North Rock Road, Derby. Funeral Service: 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 29, at Smith Mortuary, Derby. Interment to follow at El Paso Cemetery.
She was born August 20, 1926, to Fred Prather and Gladys Stigleman Prather in Kildare, Okla.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Jonsie Pappan; son, Bobby Jack Pappan; and three siblings.
Ruth is survived by her Children, Jerry Pappan (Linda); Patty Pappan; grandchildren, Keven Pappan (Brandi), Brandi Hileman (Rob); five great-grandchildren; and numerous other family and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association, ALZ.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.