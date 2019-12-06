DERBY – Ruth Caddell, 89, loving wife and mother, died Wednesday, December 4, 2019.
Funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 7 at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary.
Preceded in death by her parents, Gerd and Lydia Eckhoff; son, Michael Caddell. Survived by her husband, Melvin Caddell; son, Mitchell Caddell; grandchildren, Seth (Bethany) Caddell, Nathan (Emily) Caddell; great-grandchildren, Enosh and Hadden Caddell.
Memorials have been established with: South Rock Christian Church, 900 S. Rock Road, Derby, KS 67037; First Christian Church of Haysville, 7465 S. Meridian St., Haysville, KS 67060.
