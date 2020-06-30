DERBY – Russell Lynn Gordon passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020, one day after his 86th birthday.
The family will meet with friends from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 2 at Campbell Funeral Home in Yates Center, Kan. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. at the Yates Center Cemetery.
Russell was born June 24, 1934, in Vernon, Kan., the son of James H. and Goldie Mae (Almond) Gordon. He graduated from Yates Center High School.
On August 14, 1960, he and Sondra Lee Scott were married in Iola, Kan. They lived in Yates Center for several years before moving to Derby. They then moved to Neosho Falls before returning to Derby in 2011.
Russell and Sondra suffered the loss of their 1-year old daughter, Marcia Kaann Gordon, in 1968.
Sondra preceded him in death on May 24, 2020.
He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Samuel James “Buck” Gordon and Joe Gordon, and a sister, Retha Mae Garland.
He is survived by his children, Lorri Hill and husband Matt of Appleton, Wis., Mitchel Gordon and wife Sonya of Derby, and Michael Gordon and wife Amy of Rose Hill; 5 grandsons: David Hill (Ashley) and Jake Hill (Brittaney) of Appleton, Wis., Clay Gordon of Topeka, Clint Gordon of Derby, and Tyler Hill of Appleton, Wis.; two great-grandchildren, Harper Marie and Lincoln Jacob Hill; a sister, Fern Miller, Golden, Colo.; other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Victory in the Valley, 3755 E. Douglas Ave., Wichita, KS 67218, or sent in care of Campbell Funeral Home, PO Box 288, Yates Center, KS 66783.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.