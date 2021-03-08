DERBY – Russell Dean Klingsick, 59, office manager, Pumphrey Machine, passed away Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. Visitation 1-8 p.m. Thursday, March 4, with family receiving friends 5-7 p.m., Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby. Funeral service 10 a.m. Friday, March 5, Pleasantview Baptist Church, 1335 N. Buckner, Derby. A memorial has been established with the Wounded Warrior Project. View tributes at smithfamilymortuaries.com.
