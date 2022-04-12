WICHITA – Russell D. Davis, 58, passed away unexpectedly on March 26, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Lake Afton Pavilion on April 22 at 11 a.m. Please feel free to wear your patriotic attire because he loved our country.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Folds of Honor, an Oklahoma-based charity that provides scholarships to families of fallen and disabled veterans.
Russ was born in Great Bend, Kan., to Juanita (Pinkston) Overfield and Willard Davis on July 14, 1963. He graduated from Independence High School and went on to serve in the Marine Corps Reserve before working in the aircraft and oil industries. Russell had two children with his former wife, Stephanie (Brown) Lynch – Ariel (Davis) Carrow (Caleb) and Will Davis – both of whom he loved with everything he had. In his spare time, he loved spending time with his family, fishing, shooting, and being outdoors. Russell strived to live life to the fullest every day. He was a beloved father, brother, and soon-to-be “Gunpaw.”
Russell was preceded in death by his parents, Juanita Mae Overfield and Willard Davis, his Australian Shepherd, Swizzer, and his Labrador Retrievers, Moose and Molly.
He is survived by his children; his soon-to-be-here granddaughter, Sloane Carrow; his sisters Waynetta Kirchoff (Rodney Berger) and Marla Oppenheim (Jeff); his beloved dog, Maddie; and his niece and nephews – Clarissa Kirchoff-Knechtel, Brett Kirchoff, and Scott Lorman.
On to the good stuff...
Anyone who knew Russ or was a friend of his knew he was a character! There are some individuals who have many a story to tell from their younger years and adulthood, and Russ was one of them. To be honest, his orneriness (not in a bad way) surprised many that he survived his young adult years with his sense of adventure! He loved off-roading in his black Blazer (can’t remember if this was a Blazer or Bronco) and his dune buggy with friends. In fact, he may or may not have been involved in a golf cart demolition derby in his teen years at the Independence Country Club. It’s also been rumored he once hit a set of railroad tracks in Independence so hard that his Blazer went airborne. It makes sense since he had a passion for aviation that even if it were a vehicle, he was still flying. Somewhere out there is a bear he once wrestled while he was in the Marine Corps Reserve. The bear has pictures to prove it. One thing is certain, he pushed the envelope … a lot.
Until the day he left this life, he was still best friends with many of the people with whom he grew up in Independence. He worked to maintain those friendships which spoke about his values because his children and his friends were his priority. Even if you weren’t on good terms at the moment with him, you could count on him to be there if you needed him, and losing that constant leaves a big void in the lives of those who loved him.
Russ had a great sense of humor and was quite a prankster. He was an expert at pushing people’s buttons, especially politically. Everyone has a gift, and that was definitely his. When he got a reaction out of someone he teased, his laugh was unforgettable. He had low tolerance for stupidity and didn’t really enjoy being around the general public, which is somewhat funny because he owned a laundromat.
For those who knew him well, as much as he could push your buttons, he had a heart of gold. He would be there in a heartbeat for the people he loved. We could say he left this life too soon, but I’m not sure he would have wanted to go through another election. Well played, Russ.
We could feel sadness that he never had the chance to enjoy retirement but his place in the country was his retreat. It gave him great joy, and he enjoyed sharing time there with his family and friends. He didn’t need to travel far to be happy.
Russ’s presence here will be deeply missed, and for those of us who loved and cared about him, we will be left to push one another’s buttons because the best pot stirrer in our lives will be stirring the pot in Heaven. You will be missed, Russ.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.