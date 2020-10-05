DERBY – Ruby Marcene (Dellinger) Jewell, 88, was born May 12, 1932, to Bernie and Ethel (Kropf) Dellinger in Davis County, Iowa. She passed away September 30, 2020, in Derby, Kan. Cremation has taken place. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date in Nodaway, Iowa.
Most Popular
Articles
- DHS football confirmed as coronavirus cluster
- Car wash under construction on Rock
- Mulvane superintendent gives district coronavirus update
- Kansas mother, four children killed in collision
- Derby preparing for transition to city of the first class
- What killed WSU student found dead in wooded area is still a mystery
- Smoker Friendly expanding inventory in new building
- Mulvane teacher sharing unique family story
- WSU President Jay Golden announces resignation
- High-speed chase ends in wreck, arrest
Images
Videos
Commented
-
Oct 8
-
Oct 9
-
Oct 11
-
Oct 17
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.