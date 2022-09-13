DERBY – Rozella Bell Clements, 94, died Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Visitation with the family present will be Tuesday, Sept. 13 from 6-8 p.m. at Smith Mortuary, Derby. Funeral service: 2 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 14 at Derby Church of Christ, 225 N. Derby, Derby, Kan. Interment to follow at El Paso Cemetery.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ward Richard Clements Jr; and siblings, Sam and Bill Barber.
Rosie is survived by her son, Richard Clements (Ann); daughter Nancy Carden (Steve); five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
A memorial has been established with the Derby Church of Christ, 225 N. Derby, Derby, KS 67037.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.