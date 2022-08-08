DERBY – Ross Eugene McKee, age 85, retired Air Force Master Sergeant, passed away peacefully on Aug. 4, 2022, in his home surrounded by family. Visitation will be Wednesday, Aug. 10 from 6-8 p.m. with family present the entire time at Smith Family Mortuary Chapel, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby. Funeral service will be Thursday, Aug. 11 at 10 a.m., also at Smith Family Mortuary. Military burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery.
He was born May 6, 1937, in Richmond, Ind., and grew up alongside his older brother Tom who was his best friend.
At the age of 23, he enlisted in the United States Air Force, a decision that would not only turn into a 20-year career but would also lead him to meet the love of his life, a beautiful nurse by the name of Jean who cared for him at the Eglin Air Force Base in Okaloosa, Fla. The two married on Oct. 24, 1961, and spent the next 60 years building a life filled with love.
Ross was well known in the town of Derby for the business he opened in 1995 called Ross Golf – a business that specialized in custom golf clubs. He was an avid golfer since the age of 12 and he thoroughly enjoyed playing the game and assisting customers in his shop for over 20 years.
Ross was preceded in death by both his parents Ralph and Mabel (Martin) McKee; brother Donald Bookwalter; sister Helen Shute; son Michael McKee; and grandson Ian Waple.
Those left to cherish his memories are his wife Jean McKee; daughter Karen (Pat) Waple; son Pat (Deanne) McKee; brother Thomas (Betty) McKee; grandchildren Jonathan Waple, Shaye (Nathan) Hurst, Miranda McKee; and great-grandchildren Gunner (7), Nora (4), Raelynn (6), Aaliyah (4), Knox (2), Riggin (7) and Derby (1), who were so fortunate to get to have their great PaPa as long as they did. Several nieces, nephew, friends, and golfing buddies will also miss him dearly.
In lieu of flowers we ask that you donate to Home Health & Hospice of Kansas by mailing donations to 7607 E. Harry St., Wichita, KS 67207 or calling 316-869-0015 and ask for the bereavement coordinator. The care provided by this organization will never be forgotten.
