DERBY – Rosita Arlene Nothstine, 78, passed to eternal rest on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Visitation: Sunday, Nov. 28 from 2-4 p.m. Funeral service: 10 a.m., Monday, Nov. 29, both at Smith Family Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby. Interment to follow at Hillcrest Cemetery.
She was born Dec. 23, 1942, to Robert and Mildred (Fiock) Bauer in Van Wert, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry A. Nothstine and her parents.
Rosita is survived by her son, Darren (Kirsten) Nothstine of Campbell, Calif.; daughter, Shannon (Billy) Moss of Kansas City, Mo.; grandchildren, Niklas Nothstine, Liam Moss, and Lazarus Moss; sister, Shirley (Ronald) Schumm of Van Wert, Ohio.
Memorial contributions may be made to The American Brain Tumor Association, 8550 W. Bryn Mawr Ave. Ste 550, Chicago, IL 60631.
https://www.abta.org/ways-to-donate/
