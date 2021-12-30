Rosemary Motter Gardner died Dec. 28, 2021, in Wichita. Interment at El Paso Cemetery, Derby, Kan.
Born May 13, 1929, in Lincoln, Neb., she was the daughter of Cleon and Daisy Motter of Fremont, Neb. Rosemary graduated from Fremont High School and attended Nebraska University where she graduated with a degree in Education. She was a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority. While there she met the love of her life, Bob Gardner.
Following graduation, Rosemary taught school in Lincoln, and later in Wichita and Derby. Rosemary and Robert raised two daughters – Polly Peake and Rebecca (Steve) Schrup.
Rosemary was a lifelong Presbyterian and was active in all areas of the church. She taught Sunday School, Bible School, and sang in the choir for 20 years. She attended Esther Circle and Presbyterian Women. She was active in all community affairs and was on the Library Board for six years, during which the first Derby Library was built. She was a member of P.E.O. Chapter HT in Derby.
In addition to her daughters, Rosemary is survived by her grandchildren, Polly and Jeb Vader, Michelle and David Howard, Patricia Peake, and Riley Baber; seven great-grandchildren, Haley Peake, Brecken Vader, Addison Howard, Olivia Howard, Britt and Rhett Vader, Asher Hostetler-Peake.
She was preceded in death by her husband Robert, and her son-in-law Ron Peake.
For those who wish to honor Rosemary’s memory, gifts may be made to the Derby Presbyterian Church Library, or the Derby Presbyterian Women’s Organization.
